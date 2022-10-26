The government, through the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, has appointed a 16-member steering committee and national secretariat to oversee the African Union (AU) 1 Million Next Level Initiative.

President Museveni endorsed and launched the initiative in July 2022 during the 3rd African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Youth Consultation Symposium, which took place in Kampala, Uganda from the 5th to the 9th of July 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AU 1 Million Next Level Initiative aims to reach over 1 million young people in Uganda each year with opportunities to accelerate the African Union Commission’s vision of reaching 300 million young people by 2030.

Minister for Gender Betty Amongi Ongom stated in her appointment letter that the appointed committee will oversee the realization of this project’s ambitions in Uganda.

Amongi also stated that Uganda is prepared to take the lead in this initiative and that technical and preliminary activities can now begin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Amongi will chair the Committee, with Sarah Mateke, Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs in the Ministry of Gender, serving as her co-chair.

Obal Daniel, President Museveni’s senior presidential aide, has been named head of the national secretariat and secretary to the steering committee.

Obal told Nile Post shortly after his appointment that the government and the African Union are both committed to supporting and financing youth development in Uganda.

“The tagline 1 million next level speaks just to the target number to reach annually, the initiative itself is about everything that supports youth development such as education support, entrepreneurship, job creation, health and well-being,” Obal said.

Adding, “We are very committed to assisting the President to implement this initiative which will bring together and finance all our youth programs. I will ensure that this important initiative features the participation of every young person, which is why the nomination by His Excellency comes from all the sectors in the country.”

Other appointments include:

Phiona Nyamutoro – Steering Committee member.

Sam Ogwal – Steering Committee member.

Allan Muheereza – Local development partner member.

Anne Sizomu – UNFPA.

The other members of the secretariat include Dr Nankya Esther, Sebowa Agnes, Kanyesigye Mercy, Shaft Nasser Mukwaya, Mondo Kyateka, Pimer Sylvia, Friday Madinah, James Ebitu and Nicholas Burunde.