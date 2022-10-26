The European Union (EU) has allocated €10 million ( Shs 37.2 billion) to Uganda to finance food production and resilience of food systems.

The funding is part of a €600 million allocation from the EU to support the most vulnerable African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries to cope with the unjust consequences of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, notably the current food crisis and related economic shock.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen stated: “The EU’s swift and comprehensive response to the current food insecurity in several vulnerable partner countries of the African, Caribbean and Pacific area demonstrates our strong solidarity towards our partners, in particular in Africa. It helps shoulder the consequences felt worldwide of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. In the short-term we are helping families with food and nutrition assistance and helping countries to buy the food they need; we also work on solutions to address current and future risks by investing in local sustainable food systems to enhance resilience.”

Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič added: “The newly allocated funds will help those in a dire situation meet their emergency food needs. The EU remains committed to support the most vulnerable. However, humanitarian aid cannot substitute efforts needed to increase resilience of most vulnerable populations. Sustainable development-oriented solutions to end hunger are key.”

The decision to swiftly redirect €600 million to food security in ACPs was announced by European Commission President Von der Leyen in June 2022 and the allocation received green light from EU Member States last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

This new support will fund actions to contribute to: