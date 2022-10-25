Uganda Baati Limited has received the 2022 People’s Choice Quality award for providing the best quality iron sheets on the market.

The annual People’s Choice Awards are aimed at getting consumers’ perceptions and insights on products they perceive as quality for their consumption.

This survey is done in partnership with key stakeholders like the Uganda National Bureau of Standards among others.

The roofings and building materials company has been a recipient of a number of People’s Choice Awards in the steel category including Best Roofing and Steel Company in Uganda in 2020-21 awards.

Commenting on the award win, Uganda Baati’s head of business, George Arodi said the company over the years has worked on unmatched quality products and prides itself as a market leader in innovation within the sector.

He also reaffirmed the company’s commitment to offering quality building solutions to its clients.

“We strive to be the best and that’s the reason we were voted the Best Roofing and Steel Company in Uganda by the Consumer Choice Awards 2020-21 and are now the People’s Choice Quality Awards winner 2022. A lot of work has been put into our systems to stay at the top of our game,” Arodi said.

According to Arodi, this year’s award reaffirms Uganda Baati’s premium market positioning in the category. He also promised that they will continue to defend this position through continuous quality innovations and client-centric initiatives.

He further said that buying from Uganda Baati comes with a lot of benefits, and that this gives the company a competitive edge in the market.

“First of all, we offer high-quality products in a wide range of colours and our pre-painted/coloured roof sheets don’t fade or peel. We do offer value for money because our products have 15% more Aluminum Zinc coating which gives longer-lasting protection. Our roofing products are large enough, therefore customers use fewer roofing sheets. Basically, we offer the widest effective cover on the market. For example, our Versatile roofing sheets offer up to Shs1 million of effective cover making it more economical,” explains Arodi.