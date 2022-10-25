Some of the beneficiaries of an Elgon region resettlement programme have complained of water shortage in their new homes.

“Water is a big problem, I and my wife are weak, we have to pay someone to collect for us water to our home located at the extreme end,” says 70 year Magomu Wilson.

Another resident Woniala Charles Kaloli says some older persons and women who cannot handle the long distances searching for water have been forced to secretly return to their ancestral lands.

In 2018, government launched a resettlement programme for mudslide victims across Elgon region. This was in response to the frequent mudslides and their subsequent fatalities. The plan envisaged to establish 900 houses to resettle affected families in Bunambutye Subcounty, Bulambuli district. So far 250 families have been resettled.

The beneficiaries received a two bedroomed house, seated on one acre of land and an additional 2 acres for farming house, each from office of the Prime Minister.

However, only 100 out of the 250 households have access to power and safe water while the rest travel long distance to access water in the extreme end of the camp.

On the positive note, Office of the Prime Minister has fulfilled its pledge of establishing a primary school and a health centre III to address the education and health needs of the community.

Those who have decided to stay say they have adapted to the environment despite the challenges.

Elisa Nandokha tells Nile Post that managed to harvest 14 bags of maize last season.

Over 1000 families are living in mudslide prone areas along mount Elgon. Government plans to continue moving them gradually, with focus on those who live in reclaimed swamps and along river banks.