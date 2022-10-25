Police have said they have started investigations into chaos that marred the burial of Jakana Nadduli, the deceased son to former Minister for Portfolio and NRA bush war hero Hajji Abdu Nadduli on Monday.

Jakana died in the wee hours of Monday morning in his sleep.

President Museveni has since ordered an investigation into the death.

However, there was chaos during his burial at Kadunda village in Kapeeka subcounty in Nakaseke district where NRM mobiliser and activist, Mpologoma Majjambere was beaten by angry mourners.

It was reported that chaos broke when Majjambere stopped some people from speaking during the burial.

In a statement on Tuesday, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said they have taken interest in the incident but also the growing vice of chaos orchestrated by a section of the public, especially youths.

“We have noticed that such violent and disruptive behaviours during funerals majorly by opposition activists is becoming common. It is against this background, that we call upon individuals and political groups, to stop such inhuman behaviors at funerals,” Enanga said.

He warned that burial should not be politicized but rather be handled with utmost respect and not hate and discrimination.

Enanga said that they have so far retrieved various video recordings that captured the chaos to help police in investigations.

“We want to warn all individuals and groups that continue to glorify and instruct their radical supporters, into creating violence at funerals and other public events, that we shall pursue and bring them to justice.”

“For those who perpetrated violence during the funeral, we wish to inform them that their actions were unjustified and uncalled for. As a result, a serious manhunt for all of them has begun. We shall not rest until when they are brought to book.”

“Our team of investigators has visited the victim at Nakasero Hospital. The nature and description of his injuries will help in our investigations.”