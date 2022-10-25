In a bid to further drive financial inclusion for Ugandans living and working in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), MTN Mobile Money Limited Uganda (MTN MoMo) has partnered with the organisers of the 6th Uganda-UAE convention with a sponsorship package of $ 25,000 (Shs 95,000,000).

Richard Yego, the MTN MoMo Uganda Limited Managing Director handed over the cheque of $ 25,000 to the representatives of the AUU, at the MTN Mobile Money offices in Kampala.

They were represented by Happy Atukwasa the PR Sharjah community in the UAE, Zam Nabirye the female representative at the Association and Muawiya Mukasa the AUU ambassador.

The Uganda-UAE convention is an annual event that brings together Ugandan leaders, investors and Ugandans living in Dubai to discuss and resolve pertinent issues.

This will be its sixth year running.

This year’s convention will be held at Hyatt Regency Hotel – Deira, Dubai from 29th October to 30th October 2022 under the theme “Uganda, the cardinal Trade and Investment Hub within the African Continental Free Trade Area”.

As a gold sponsoring partner of the event, MTN MoMo Uganda that is a popular financial remittance channel in the UAE shall further engage with its stakeholders at the convention to champion its service delivery to the thousands of people who send money back home through the trusted and efficient platform on MTN Mobile Money.

While making the sponsorship announcement, Richard Yego, the MTN MoMo Uganda Limited Managing Director said that this partnership underpins MTN’s commitment to bridging the financial inclusion gap.

“As MTN MoMo, we are proud and honored to be associated with the Uganda Consulate in Dubai and the Association of Ugandans living in UAE. We look forward to engaging with all our stakeholders in the UAE during the 6th Uganda-United Arab Emirates (UAE) convention and beyond, to continue delivering and improving our service towards the thousands of customers who rely on our unique products and services under MTN Mobile Money,” Yego said.

Statistics indicate that the United Arab Emirates, is currently the leading remitter of Foreign Direct Investment with approximately $ 200 million through remittances, mainly channeled via mobile money because of its safety, efficiency and effectiveness (Source: Association of Ugandans in UAE Secretariat).

Muawiya Mukasa the AUU ambassador thanked MTN MoMo for the great partnership and support that shall go along way in resolving some of the most pressing issues that the association is currently facing.

“As a way of creating positive change to people and community through Corporate Social Responsibility, the proceeds from our sponsors of the Uganda-UAE convention will go to helping a number of Ugandans stranded at Al Awir deportation centre without air tickets to return home and also cater for other day-to-day problems affecting Ugandans living in UAE,” Mukasa. said.

Currently, more than 150,000 Ugandan citizens work and live in UAE.

Happy Atukwasa, the PR Sharjah community in UAE urged all the Ugandans living in UAE to follow the proceedings of the convention through MTN’s social media pages to learn how best they can fully leverage MTN Uganda and MTN MoMo Uganda Limited’s bouquet of services to their advantage.