Police have started investigating circumstances under which a man in Bunamwaya, in Wakiso district committed suicide after earlier killing the wife.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman, Luke Owoyesigire residents of Kanala zone, Bunamwaya division in Wakiso district got concerned after hearing a child cry continuously inside the house yet previously the mother used to go with the kid to her mobile money business.

“However, the house was locked and members of the community could not access the child, prompting them to inform the local leader who also informed the Police. Upon arrival at the scene, the Police discovered the body of Nalongo Nasaka Annet lying in the bathroom and it is believed that she was murdered,” Owoyesigyire said.

Police say that locals informed them that Nasaka had long-standing domestic issues with her husband Denis Nsubuga, 32 and that the local leaders have been aware and on different occasions had intervened.

Man commits suicide

Whereas initially it was thought that Nsubuga was on the run after allegedly killing his wife, it was later discovered that he too had committed suicide.

“The suspect in the matter Denis Nsubuga is alleged to have come back in Kanala Zone at unknown time and committed suicide by hanging a few meters from his home,” Owoyesigyire said in another statement.

Domestic violence

The development points to increased cases of domestic violence in the country.

For example, in Uganda, one in every three women is a victim of physical and or sexual domestic violence at least once in their life time.

The latest police annual crime report indicated that domestic violence was one of the leading crimes committed in 2021.

According to the report, there were 17533 domestic violence cases reported to police in 2021.

The report indicates domestic cases were mainly caused by disputes over family property, failure to provide for families, drug and alcohol abuse and infidelity.

By December 2021, 1640 cases had been taken to court, 464 of which secured convictions, 14 cases acquitted and 105 cases dismissed.

According to the report, of the 17533 victims of domestic violence,12877 were females, 3103 males and the rest were children.

Domestic violence was highest in the seven districts of Hoima, Kibale, Kiryandongo, Kakumiro, Kagadi, Buliisa and Masindi that make up Albertine Police region with 1796 cases reported, followed by Aswa with 1663 cases whereas Kigezi and Elgon had the least number of domestic violence cases reported in 2021.