On Saturday evening, golfers were treated to an elaborate evening that included a premium experience, at the Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Open 19th hole, held at the Lake Victoria Resort Golf & Spa.

The evening was characterized with a live performance by Steve Keyz, a delicious dinner, lots of Tusker Malt, and a stunning multi-sensory Singleton bar, that offered savory Singleton chocolate pairing experiences. And of course, awarding winners from the four-day long golf challenge.

Singleton went out of their way with a beautiful set up that had different sections, where they treated guests to mini-Whisky mentorships, cocktail making tips, and a bar with the most affordable bottle prices.

Mixologists took golfers through the amazing Singleton journey of flavor and taste, and also equipped them with tips on how best to enjoy the world’s leading Single Malt Whisky.

“Tonight, we wanted to re-affirm our support for the game of golf by giving golfers an unforgettable experience that we hope will stick in their memories of the Tusker Malt Open 2022 forever. Our commitment, just like with the anchor sponsors, is one we will always value and we hope it keeps growing stronger through all the next Open tournaments,” remarked Christine Kyokunda, the Brand Manager Scotch & Reserve at UBL.

The night climaxed with a grand prize giving ceremony where a humble Andrew Ssekibejja took home the championship title for the Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open.

Playing off a handicap four, the talented young golfer who plays at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course registered an exceptional score of 295 strokes (gross) on the par 72 golf course over a four-day period.

“I am feeling great. It has been a great week for me. I started very well for this final round. Michael (Tumusiime) is a good player and so is our national team captain Joseph Cwinya-ai. I am happy for the sponsors and my home club,” Ssekibejja said in his victory speech.

This week, the Professionals take to the course for a four-day competition that starts on Wednesday, October 26.