Each of the suspended students at Sebei College Tegeris in Kapchorwa will have to pay Shs 103,000 for repair of damaged property, netting the school a cool Shs 80 million

At least 800 students (excluding those in candidate classes) were suspended following a strike at the school following the suspension of all none candidate students for two weeks. Students protested the school’s inability to show them a premier league match on October 22.

The school however attributed the problem to power outage and a breakdown of the school generator.

It said property worth millions of shillings was destroyed.

According to suspension letters seen by The Nile Post the school implored parents/guardians to “ensure that you personally come with your child with evidence of payment.”

Senior four and senior six candidates were not suspended to enable them prepare for the final national examinations.

Parents expressed mixed reactions to the school’s decision.

Ronald Mangusho, a parent at the school, blamed the school for being quick to suspend the students without involving parents and other stakeholders.

“I am aware that the three days we had no power in Kapchorwa, the school administration should have worked on the generator,” he said.

Fala Ibrahim another parent said the school should have called for a meeting with the parents before taking the harsh decision.

“The amount is unfair given the prevailing circumstances,” Ibrahim said.

The parents have appealed to the school’s administration to review the decision and call the parents before the end of the two weeks to assess the and chat a solution.

However, Malili Yonah a parent from Kapchorwa municipality who claims to have visited the scene says the strike was unjustifiable. He appealed to the school to abolish football which in his view is a privilege rather than an entitlement. He applauded the school administration for the decision and urged parents to use the two weeks to counsel their children.