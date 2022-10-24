The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has Monday asked members of the public who lost their national identity cards to check at its headquarters in Kibuli, Kampala.

According to police, this call aims to release 10722 national identity cards recovered from Lubigi swamp during an operation against wetland encroachers in August.

The national identity cards were recovered along with 68 passports, 237 driver’s licenses and 2 motor vehicle number plates from a makeshift structure belonging to a couple of Akim Telwane and Rahuma Nayebale.

“CID was able to institute investigations to ascertain how those documents came in contact with the suspects. We now call upon whoever lost their identification documents to come to CID and check if they are among them,” said Claire Nabbaka, the deputy police spokesperson.

Nabbaka revealed that investigations indicate that the prime suspect Akim Telwane who is remanded at Budaka government prison is a perpetual robber who was robbing people of their property.

She said that he was tracked and connected to the national IDs in an aggravated robbery case vide CRB205/2018 where he participated in attacking Maureen Katwebaze where her national ID was stolen and recovered from the batch in Lubigi.

“The victim opened up a case where she was robbed along Tirinyi-Busita road and her ID was one of the many we recovered from Lubigi,” she said.