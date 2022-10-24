ABBOTT is a globally and locally aligned pharmaceutical company driven to address the specific health needs and challenges of the communities.

Through the Pandemic Defense Coalition (PDC), ABBOTT has spent the last 30 years championing industry-led global scientific and public health partnership dedicated to improving early detection and rapid response to new and known viral threats in Africa.

In an interview with the Nile Post, ABBOTT PDC experts expounded more on their works and what they think of the new age of pandemics.

Please provide an overview of Abbott Pandemic Defense Coalition and what kind of projects you have worked on in regard to the new age of pandemics.

Gavin Cloherty, head of infectious disease and the Abbott Pandemic Defense Coalition: In 2021, the Abbott Pandemic Defense Coalition launched. The Coalition is the first-of-its-kind, industry-led global scientific and public health partnership dedicated to improving early detection and rapid response to new and known viral threats.

The Coalition has 15 scientific, academic and public health organizations on five different continents always looking for new pathogens and analyzing how known viruses are changing. The quicker a virus can be found and sequenced, the quicker it can be shared and tested to see if it’s a known or unknown pathogen – in doing so we can ensure diagnostic tests detect it and vaccines and therapeutics aren’t impacted.

It’s possible the Coalition could identify the next pandemic threat. If someone presents with an unknown illness, the samples can be sequenced and shared. If more cases are seen, we can raise an alarm to prevent threats from reaching pandemic levels.

To date, we’ve studied SARS-CoV-2 variants to understand more about the virus, its evolution and patterns of transmission and its impacts on diagnostic tests and vaccines. We’ve also conducted seroprevalence studies and disease surveillance across our network, studying HIV, hepatitis and numerous tropical diseases.

For a summary of our studies, please visit here: https://www.abbott.com/virushunters/coalition-studies.html

In your 30 years’ experience in tracking Monkey Pox, Covid-19 and other viral diseases, what are some of the key successes or findings you have registered?

Gavin Cloherty: For 30 years, Abbott’s Global Discovery Surveillance program has been tracking infectious diseases like HIV and hepatitis. In recent years, through our surveillance work, Abbott scientists discovered a high prevalence of what appear to be HIV controllers – a group of people living with controlled HIV without antiretroviral medications in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The discovery could hold the key to a cure in the future.

In 2019, Abbott scientists identified a new subtype of HIV. We identified a new strain of HIV-1 subgroup M, subtype L, marking the first time a new “Group M” HIV subtype has been named since 2000. Abbott has made the new sequence accessible to the research community to evaluate its impact to diagnostic testing, treatments and potential vaccines. Further, we were also one of only two sites in the world to ever identify and characterize a HIV Group P infection – a novel zoonotic infection from gorillas. We continue to monitor these viruses and many more through our program.

In the two years since Covid-19 began, there has been a resurgence of infectious diseases like Ebola Virus and Monkey Pox. Your experts noted that more pandemics are inevitable or closer than we think. What can be done to prevent future pandemics and similar disease outbreaks?

Gavin Cloherty: We are in a new era where global pandemic threats have become more common due to the interconnectedness of our world. Novel disease outbreaks are increasing driven by factors such as globalization, climate change, population growth and closer contact between humans and animals.

In the new age of pandemics, a threat somewhere is a threat everywhere. Fighting pandemics requires a multi-sector approach that include governments, academia, international agencies, and industry working together. That’s why Abbott launched the Pandemic Defense Coalition last year. Global collaboration is needed more than ever to help us prepare for and help prevent future viral threats. The Coalition offers speed because it breaks down global barriers and streamlines sharing of virus information and samples. The quicker an emerging pathogenic threat can be found and characterized, the quicker it can be controlled – we can ensure diagnostic tests are developed to detect the threat and that vaccines and therapeutics are effective in preventing and treating it.

Finally, in the longer term, we’ll need to build our virus-hunting workforce. The World Health Organization recommends a global ratio of one field epidemiologist for every 200,000 people. Only a fraction of countries have met that goal.

Initiatives like the Training Programs in Epidemiology and Public Health Intervention Network, which Abbott has a fellowship program with, is already training epidemiologists in more than 100 countries, can help. We must build up our pipeline of scientists and infrastructure across the world to raise pandemic defenses everywhere.

In her deliberations, Mary Rodgers, Lead Virus hunter and Principal Research Scientist, Abbott said that the fight against pandemics cannot be done alone and that there is need for global partnerships. What pandemic preparedness partnerships has Abbott undertaken or is planning to launch in the Africa region?

Gavin Cloherty: Since the Coalition launched, we’ve been expanding our partnerships in Africa to build up our network and capabilities in the region. Currently we work with the African CDC and we also have the following Coalition partners who are conducting disease surveillance and research as part of our network: Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI): UVRI conducts health research pertaining to human infections and diseases and enables partnerships and communication while serving as a training and education center.

University of Zimbabwe: This public research institution provides academic programs, research, and advisory services while developing strategic partnerships for innovative research, outreach and

business development.

Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation (CERI) – South Africa: CERI uses its expertise in genomics to identify new variants of pathogens and to advance basic and translational science to improve public health efforts in Africa.

Institut de Recherche en Santé, de Surveillance Epidémiologique et de Formation (IRESSEF) – SénégalAn institution known for health research, IRESSEF aims to support public health policies to make healthcare accessible to African populations.

KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (KRISP), Genomic Centre of the University of KwaZulu-Natal – South Africa

KRISP utilizes big data, bioinformatics and genomics analysis to understand the infectious diseases of today to better respond to future mutations or variants.

University of Yaoundé – Cameroon

Formed in 1993, University of Yaoundé is a public university that provides academic programs and conducts research to support Cameroon and the larger scientific research community.

Amidst the resurgence of Ebola Virus in Uganda, evidence shows that the available vaccines can only provide protection against the Zaire strain and not the Sudan strain that is currently spreading in the country. In your view, how worried should Ugandans be about this?

Tulio de Oliveira, Ph.D., Director of the Centre for Epidemic Response & Innovation and KRISP, South Africa: This is not the first Ebola outbreak for Uganda and they have been successful in managing and controlling past outbreaks so they have a strong foundation to work form. They also have strong lab capabilities in the country with the support of the Uganda Virus Research Institute. This current outbreak highlights the need for vaccines and diagnostics to be continually updated and modified for all variants of the virus to ensure we are staying a step ahead. The important thing now is to move fast to adapt the current vaccines and diagnostics to protect public health from this outbreak.

The Covid-19 pandemic has signaled the relevance of open science to combat pandemics. Are there some of open science and research approaches Abbott is undertaking?

We share notable discoveries with the scientific community by adding the sequences to the global viral database and we also publish the results of our research to advance science everywhere. Further we are training the next generation of scientists by sharing our best practices and methodology and supporting fellowship and training efforts with CERI, GVN, TEPHINET and more.

Currently, Covid-19 new infections, hospitalizations and deaths have significantly gone down globally. With this trend, is the pandemic about to end? What are your thoughts?

Gavin Cloherty, head of infectious disease and the Abbott Pandemic Defense Coalition: We will be living with COVID-19 for some time. People continue to get ill and die daily from COVID-19. Our hope is that we use the tools available from tests, to medicines and vaccines to mitigate its impact going forward. Yes, many countries have moved on from the emergency phase of the pandemic, but the virus hasn’t moved on. It’s still here. COVID will be seasonal and ultimately endemic – and testing is a critical tool together with vaccines.

Covid-19 has exposed many African countries’ weaknesses in regard to pandemic preparedness. How can African countries better prepare for the resurgence of pandemics in the future?

Tulio de Oliveira: It will require ongoing epidemiological and scientific capabilities and capacity building. To effectively respond to future threats, we need precision to identify pathogens quickly through diagnostic tools/tests, speed of genomic sequencing to get the information we need to assess the pathogen and the trust of public health and government to share this information quickly to mount an effective response.