Murder charges have been slapped against two police officers attached to Uganda National Roads Authority( UNRA) for shooting and killing a woman but also injuring two other people last month.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said constables Evelyn Akello and Elisa Muhumuza shot and injured Eriya Tamale Twase, his wife Violet Nansereko and their four year old son when they opened fire on an Isuzu truck that the trio was seated in.

Later, Nansereko succumbed to injuries at Mulago hospital.

“On September,28 at around 4pm at Bukasa trading centre in Wakiso district, the two police counter terrorism police officers attached to UNRA while on routine motorized patrol with UNRA officials on protection of road infrastructure while traveling in a Toyota Hiace belonging to UNRA found an Elf truck being driven by Twase ,accompanied by his wife and son parked on the roadside. When they parked behind the Elf truck , Akello disembarked from the van and moved towards the truck and out of fear the driver quickly drove away,” Enanga said.

The police spokesperson said that on realizing that the truck had sped off, the police officers opened fire on it injuring its occupants .

“Instead of asking the driver to park aside and carry out their search operation, Muhumuza fired several bullets towards the cabin of the truck and as a result caused injury to the right eye of Nansereko and her right side of the head as well as the son sustained injuries on the right arm.”

Enanga says that later, the woman who was in critical condition later succumbed to injuries, prompting police to slap murder charges against the two police officers.

“They were charged for the shooting that killed a mother and critically injured her four year old son. It is quite devastating that an innocent life was lost and two others threatened by police officers who are supposed to ensure their safety. We believe this incident has impacted the family, friends and relatives.”

IGP Ochola warns

Enanga said the Inspector General of Police John Martins Okoth Ochola has raised concern over the matter, promoting him to issue a warning against police officers.

“The IGP has come out to issue a stern warning to all police officers against shooting at moving vehicles if they don’t pose an imminent threat. They should carry out very thorough evaluation of their action before they go ahead to shoot,” Enanga said.

Citing the incident in Wakiso, Enanga said there was no imminent threat warranting the officers to shoot at the truck.

“There was no justification and provocation. Why shoot at occupants in the vehicle. Why shoot at the cabin where the occupants were and not the tyres.”

According to Enanga, police management will continue aggressively pursing reckless officers who also use excessive force in the course of their duties.