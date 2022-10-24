The death of Jakana Suleiman Nadduli today morning sent shockwaves throughout the country, given the fact that he is son of veteran Luweero politician, Abdul Nadduli.

Jakana was a political activist who has suffered ordeal and after ordeal due to his unreeling criticism of those in power and those out of it. This year alone, Jakana was involved in an accident that he claimed was staged. Later as he was still nursing his wounds, he was arrested by security operatives and later arraigned in court over charges of promoting sectarianism, a charge he denied.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the exact cause of Jakana’s death remains unclear, what is, is the fact that over the years several big political shots have lost their children (all of them male) in ways that leave more questions than answers.

Edris Kiggundu revisited some of the controversial deaths.

ADVERTISEMENT

**************************

Brian Bukenya (November 2009)

The cause of death of Brian Bukenya, son to former vice president Prof Gilbert Bukenya in November 2009 remains a source of controversy.

Bukenya who was undergoing cadet training at Kabamba Military School died in an accident along Mityana-Kampala road.

The official police account is that Bukenya sustained a sliced head from the lower jaw, a deep incision above the right eye and a shattered skull from behind, causing his death.

Yet his father, Prof Bukenya speaking a few years later said his son’s death was not accidental. It was planned, he claimed.

“What surprises me is that these people [the killers] are in our capital city moving freely and if police do not arrest them, I will name their identities in a few days to come,” Bukenya said in 2014 during the memorial service of his mother.

Samora Machel Asingya (January 2011)

Named after the former president of Mozambique, Samora Machel Asingya, the son of former Defence Minister Dr Crispus Kiyonga was found hanging in his room at Mweya Safari Lodge, where the family was holidaying in the festive season. He died on January 1, 2011.

He was said to be battling a drug addiction. Kiyonga later blamed himself for his son’s death saying he did not give him much attention and time.

Mbaine Lukale (April 2010)

In April 2010, Mbaine Lukale, 21, was found dead at his father’s house in upscale Kololo. Mbaine was son of Bright Rwamirama, the minister of state for Agriculture. He is suspected of having taken rat poison.

According to a police statement: “The boy was found dead in one of the rooms. The doctors in Mulago [Hospital] have told us that they suspect he might have taken poison because we also found sachets of rat poison, a pink substance near the bed and a mineral water bottle.”

Mugabe Kaijuka (April 2009)

On April 6 2009, Mugabe Kaijuka, died after a night of fun with friends. Mugabe was not ordinary person. He was son to former minister Richard Kaijuka, who refused to accept police accounts of Mugabe’s death.

Police said he had died from alcohol intoxication caused by over drinking. Kaijuka maintained that the son had been poisoned.

Samples of his blood were taken to a South African laboratory which confirmed that Mugabe had ingested a deadly pesticide, Aldicarb. The alcohol content in his body, according to the tests was 0.00%.

So who killed Kaijuka’s son?