From humble beginnings to winning a championship, Andrew Ssekibejja, winner of the Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open 2022 has proven that commitment goes a long way.

Playing off a handicap four, the talented young golfer who plays at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course took home the winner’s trophy following an exceptional score of 295 strokes (gross) on the par 72 golf course over a four-day period.

“I am feeling great. It has been a great week for me. I started very well for this final found. Michael (Tumusiime) is a good player and so is our national team captain Joseph Cwinya-ai. I am happy for the sponsors and my home club,” he revealed in his victory speech.

His competition, Micheal Tumusiime finished in the second place with a gross total score of 300 gross in 4 rounds, 5 strokes behind Ssekibejja while the defending champion, Joseph Cwinya-ai managed to come in third place.

The day climaxed with a grand prize giving ceremony and launch of a Strategic Plan 2022-2027- For The Love of Golf at the Tusker Malt Hospitality Village.

“Tonight, we launch the start of something unique, something that binds the best of both worlds. Our commitment and relationship with the golf fraternity is continuing on strong and we are looking forward to more years of success,” Andrew Kilonzo, Managing Director UBL said.

Guests who attended the evening event were served a dinner buffet courtesy of the hosts Lake Victoria Resort Golf and Spa, Singleton cocktails and entertainment from Steve Keys on the grand stage.

Next week, the Professionals take to the course for a four-day competition starting on Wednesday, October 26.