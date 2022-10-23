Fresh Dairy has unveiled a new campaign dubbed #MyPlateMyFoodMyHealth focusing on healthy fats – Fresh Dairy Butter, Fresh Dairy Ghee and Fresh Dairy Fresh cream.

The campaign highlights the need for consumers to ensure that they personally select healthy foods

to go onto their plates because the food one eats in turn determines one’s health.

Vincent Omoth, the Marketing Manager Fresh Dairy said they have given consumers options to select from in terms of sizes for the fats such as butter comes in 250g unsalted and salted pack sizes; ghee comes in 500ml and one litre tins while cream comes in five litre jerrycans.

According to Dr Kitaka Sabrina, a paediatrician, research proves that ghee is low in fat and contains healthy fats with good cholesterol to add to one’s body.

“Ghee contains Butyric acid which is good with the digestive system and strengthens one’s immunity and is also a dependable source of critical oil-soluble vitamins A and E that are needed for a healthy liver and

balanced hormones,” shed.

Dr Kitaka said butter contains Vitamin D which is vital for bone growth and development, makes the skin, nails and hair look healthier and also contains Vitamin K1 and K2 which play a significant role in preventing tooth decay.

The cream, she said, contains a significant amount of Vitamin B2 which supports growth of body tissue, supports brain functionality and rejuvenates the health of red blood cells which supply oxygen and

transport nutrients to the right places in the body.

Fresh Dairy has also on boarded renown Chef – Mutale Michael to showcase to consumers how Fresh Dairy fats can be used to prepare various popular Ugandan and continental meals.

For instance, the ghee is popular with Katogo (Matooke mixed with groundnuts, offals or cow peas); fresh butter is popular with bread, bakes and pastries while the cream is popular with soups.

Omoth further said that Fresh Dairy works with both small and large farmers from whom they source the milk they use in all our products every day.

“All Fresh Dairy fats are produced from our Kampala based state of the art factory. The income that the farmers earn from the milk supplied to Fresh Dairy supports in improving their respective families’ livelihoods,” he said.

He said the products are available countrywide in supermarkets, shops and kiosks.