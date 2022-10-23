The Minister for Kampala, Minsa Kabanda has urged the elderly to form Saccos so that the government can support them and also keep their diet for a healthy living.

The minister made the remarks as KCCA commemorated the International Day of Older Persons to raise public awareness about the opportunities and challenges presented to the ageing populations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, KCCA celebrated the day under the theme “Resilience of older persons in a changing world”

Kabanda said the NRM government has so many programmes targeting the elderly and these include the Social Assistance Grant for Empowerment (SAGE) and the forthcoming Special Enterprise Grant for Older Persons (SEGO).

The KCCA executive director, Dorothy Kisaka noted the city embraces the older persons and has many programmes aimed at uplifting their wellbeing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need to respect the elders and take actions that help them live well. They are our elders we must respect them,” Kisaka said.

KCCA is implementing the SAGE, and is paying 1,059 older persons who are 80 years and above a monthly stipend of Shs 25,000.

Kisaka reiterated the role the council of older persons in monitoring and evaluating the extent to which the government, civil society, organisations and the private sector meet the needs of older persons in planning and implementing programmes designed for equality and full participation of Older Persons.

The deputy Lord Mayor for Kampala Nyanjura Doreen, urged MPs to advocate for rights of the older persons including pay raise.

The older persons requested to have the target age of the senior citizens grant beneficiaries to be lowered and because of the cost implication, the government is still studying the proposal.