It was all smiles on Saturday as SOS Children’s Village in Wakiso district received food items from Chinese company, the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) as part of their efforts to give back to communities in Uganda.

CCCC is the company that constructed Entebbe-Expressway, expansion of old Entebbe road and Entebbe International Airport expansion works among other projects in the country.

On Saturday, the company donated several food items including rice, maize flour, beans, milk and sugar to the village which hosts close to 200 children so as to enable the children.

The food items were handed over by CCCC Country Manager, Zheng Biao who described it as part of their efforts to give back to communities where they operate.

“This is the fourth time we are extending assistance to SOS Children’s village because we believe children are the leaders of tomorrow. Knowledge is power. Knowledge will change your life. You should study hard and make progress every day,” Biao advised the children.

“Children are the world’s hope for better future. You will become the main force to drive the development of this country in future.”

Zheng said the company continues to work closely with the Ugandan government to help improve the livelihood of the citizens by delivering several infrastructure projects.

He however noted that delivering infrastructure projects is not enough, adding that by giving back to communities like SOS Children’s Village, they aim at ensuring support to society.

“We are here today because we believe people deserve to live in the best conditions of life to achieve their full potential. We are passionate about people and such gestures like this are a testament to CCCC’s commitment to the people of Uganda and a win-win relationship.”

The CCCC Country Manager also hailed the leadership of SOS Children’s Village for the noble job of looking after disadvantaged children in the country.

After receiving the consignment, Godfrey Otto, the village’s Programme Manager, hailed CCCC for their kind gesture.

“We are very proud of our friendship with the Chinese people through China Communications Construction Company Limited who have remained committed to making a donation to our children every year,” Otto said.

He added that they look after 180 children at this particular centre but noted there are other centres spread across the country taking care of more than 1,000 children,

“The children you see present today look this good because of the support of friends like CCCC. We want to thank you again, our friends from CCCC for choosing to give our children a chance. Your willingness to support our children makes all the difference for us and for them,” Otto added.