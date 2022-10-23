Xi confirmed as party leader for third term.

Xi Jinping walked out leading his new Politburo Standing Committee, meaning he has been re-elected as party secretary for a third straight term.

It remains a seven-person committee. The members walked out behind Xi in order of rank:

Li Qiang – he is the new premier, replacing Li Keqiang

Zhao Leji

Wang Huning

Cai Qi

Ding Xuexiang

Li Xi

Who is Xi Jinping, the man who’s been in charge of China this past decade?

The son of a CCP founding father, Xi was considered a “princeling” growing up.

But in his teenage years he was banished to the countryside when his father fell out of favour with Mao and was jailed for over a decade.

Because of the shame around his father, Xi was even rejected from joining the Communist Party several times before eventually his membership was accepted. He eventually returned to Beijing where he slowly worked his way up the party ranks. He held leadership positions in regional areas.

Then upon being voted leader in 2012, Xi vowed to lead a “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” making China tougher, more assertive and more powerful.

Under his rule, China has also seen increasing clampdowns on freedoms. Human rights groups believe the government has detained more than a million Muslim Uyghurs in the western region of Xinjiang. Xi’s government has also quashed pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and asserted increasing control there.

Analysts had predicted that Li Qiang might step out behind Xi – in the number two role as the new premier.

The 63-year-old was the Shanghai party chief in charge of the city’s two-month lockdown earlier this year and he is a long-time loyalist to Xi, having previously worked as a chief of staff to Xi earlier in his career.

But his elevation to the role of Premier is a surprise if you look at his resume – he has never served in the State Council and he’s skipped a few rungs on the ladder.

“Li Qiang will become the first official who is directly promoted from a province or municipality to be premier without any working experience at the centre,” Professor Yang Zhang of American University earlier told the BBC.

“Except for Premier Zhou Enlai, Li will also be the only premier who has not served as vice premier.”

Without his own established base of power and authority, Li will also have to rely on Xi’s authority to lead the State Council.

The former premier Li Keqiang was seen as a more moderate voice and often the only counter to Xi on the Standing Committee.

Prof Yang said Li’s promotion shows a significant restructuring of power in Chinese politics – Xi retaining core control.

