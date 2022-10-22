By Dr. Pontian Kabeera

Resilience is the word that my beloved late mother taught me, in her mix of Runyankole and her dwindling Kinyarwanda/Kifumbira and very recently Kivandimwe, she would constantly say “Uzagye wihangana Muhungu wange” always be resilient my son.

It’s now many years without her, I however believe she looks down on me with pride that on many fronts this resilience has been tasted but we have managed to overcome.

When I Joined Makerere University as a teen 12 years ago, prominent names such as Professor Anthony Mugagga Muwagga, Dr.Tanga Odoi, Dr.Ezati Betty, Dr.Walimbwa Micheal and others spoke fondly about Education.

They taught us so well, connected the classroom environment to the real-world setting. They made me believe that I can be as good as them if only I can study and I attain a doctorate in education.

Well, I had to graduate from Makerere and get into the world but with fresh admiration of these highly pronounced mentors and an absolute desire to become an academic Doctor like them.

As I disappeared into the world, I lost contacts with some of these mentors but some others we kept in touch and in fact Professor Mugagga gave me a beautiful recommendation that awakened my supervisor’s attention and I was admitted for a PhD in Comparative Education and Leadership in China’s prestigious Education University, Beijing Normal University (BNU).

Well, dreams and reality are a totally distinctive social dimension, it’s something I learnt during my doctoral studies.

The excitement was so high as I boarded the flight to China’s capital Beijing. My Guardian had given me 2200usd as the settlement fee which I instead used to buy a luxurious Yamaha motor-bike for my evening rides across the fine-looking city.

PhD reality sets in

It was not so long before the sharp bites of an academic python got me sick and confused.

It is then that I learnt that doing a PhD is an incredibly daunting task that requires not just a “mere” resilience but an absolute resilience, maturity, commitment but above all a gunroom of supervisory dialogues.

However in all these I had only the misguided “resilience” which made me look like Chief Kinjikitire Ngwale and his Maji Maji fighting tactics. A walk and a talk with my supervisor Prof. Lauren widely opened my eyes about the academic war a head but which had to be overcome by high levels of commitment to my research.

Two years went by the winds and nothing had been done and I had two years remaining, the excited beijinger slowly went into isolation and the library became my life.

The echoes of resilience kept ringing but in abstract, research was not pushing and I even made a decision to quite the program.

While I was contemplating on dropping the course, I made a phone call to Dr.Lawrence Muganga who was then a lecturer in the University of Alberta in Canada, I narrated to him of my situation which he had to deal with to help me complete my Doctoral studies

Dr.Lawrence Muganga and the supervisory dialogues

Well, Biblical fanatics continues to set their sight up to heaven waiting for the actual “Parousia” (the second coming of the Lord) I however believe we live and interact with these saviors on a daily instinctively .

May be I would have become an exceptional medical doctor if I had met teachers of Muganga’s pedagogical experiences and character in my early years of Learning.

Of-course without deconstructing the significant academic support from my former classmates and teachers.

Dr. Lawrence Muganga came into the picture and vowed to steer me into academic height.

He made sure, I am in proper research agreement with my supervisor and thus at per with the person that is supposed to guide me into completion.

He then organized daily virtual readings and research leaning seminars with different students across the world more-so from the University of Alberta.

I started falling in love again with research, I got to understand the research philosophy, I got connected to people with similar research interests and eventually the citadel of my academic progress was at sight.

To those pursuing PhD’s or planning to pursue it, the key to its success is not how often you frequent your libraries but how often you relate with people with similar research interests.

You should also circumvent the feeling of isolation. Isolation is one of the most common concerns faced by PhD students. PhD applicants frequently work alone, with few or no other collaborators on their study.

This can lead to feelings of isolation, a lack of motivation, and the idea that no one understands or can relate to your difficulties.

To counteract this, and it’s a good idea to make an attempt to connect with other graduate students. This can be accomplished in a variety of methods, including journal clubs, conferences, and networking.

Contacting other PhD students will provide you with someone to talk to, someone to vent to, and will aid in the alleviation of these disruptive and negative feelings. Simply shaking up your study regimen might be really beneficial for your doctoral success

The writer is the Dean of the Institute of Education and Life-Long Learning at Victoria University

[email protected]