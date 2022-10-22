Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) activist and former aide to Dr. Kizza Besigye, Sam Mugumya has been released from a Democratic Republic of Congo prison after eight years.

On Friday morning, Mugumya was released from military detention by Congolese authorities prompting friends to congratulate him upon the release.

“After eight years of illegal detention in Ndolo military Prison in Democratic Republic of Congo, our political activist Sam Mugumya has now gained temporary freedom. We shall keep you updated on this encouraging development, “ opposition FDC party tweeted.

Kampala deputy Lord Mayor, Doreen Nyanjura who closely worked with Mugumya described him as her mentor and welcomed the news of his release.

“My mentor, friend and comrade Mugumya is finally free after 8 solid years of imprisonment in one of the worst military prisons in the World. To all that have stood with him through these years, thanks for understanding the true doctrine of the struggle; We are each other’s keeper.”

National Unity Platform(NUP) leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine also joined in the celebrations for the release of the FDC activist.

“Such heartwarming news! Delighted to learn that after 8 years under military detention in the DRC, our brother and comrade Sam Mugumya is free. Testament to the enormous sacrifices many people have had to make in pursuit of freedom and democracy for Uganda! We shall overcome.”

Mugumya was arrested in 2014 in Eastern DRC with others and was accused of illegal entry into the country.

He was later detained at the Ndolo military prison.

A statement by the State Minister for Foreign Affairs , Henry Okello Oryem to parliament then indicated that Mugumya had been found in possession of huge sums of US dollars and other sensitive documents.

Efforts by opposition party FDC and other Ugandans to ask government to negotiate with its DRC counterparts for the extradition proved futile after Minister Oryem told parliament that DRC had declined to have Mugumya sent to Uganda because of the of the lack of an extradition treaty between the two neighbouring countries.