Nigerian Afropop singer, songwriter and artiste Yemi Alade will headline this year’s final edition of Blankets and Wine set for December, 11, 2022 at the Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The announcement was officially made through the House of DJs and Tusker Cider social media platforms putting an end to speculation following the artist posting on Twitter that she would be in Uganda come December.

In an October 14 post, Alade said, “Uganda December 11.”

This unleashed a flurry of rumours as to what event she would be gracing.

Chantal Ngenzi, General Manager of House of DJs, said, ‘Yemi Alade represents the energy that we want to channel as we hold this year’s final edition of Blankets and Wine. The last two editions were a major success that truly embodied the ‘Blankets is Me’ theme that has been running as we cap the event’s 10 memorable years of existence, and this edition is going to be the culmination of a truly exceptional year.”

Blankets and Wine is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year under the theme “Blankets is Me” – through which the event’s DNA has been reinforced with new and exciting experiences from Tusker Cider.

Simon Lapyem, UBL’s Innovations Project Manager said, “Yemi Alade’s electrifying stage presence and edgy style are a perfect match for the Tusker Cider brand and the experiences we curate for our consumers – who are looking for a uniquely rich and fruity flavour to accompany their search for newer and more exciting experiences through which to have a good time with those closest to them.”

He added that the brand has built deeper and more meaningful bonds with consumers through Blankets and Wine – delivering exciting experiences such as group games like Jenga, mini basketball and many more.

Blankets and Wine is a premier music experience rooted in the celebration of authentic African creativity, fashion and live music and will feature additional amenities such as a pop- up market, food court and more.