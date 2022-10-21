Joel Kamadi

Defending champion Joseph Cwinyaai started round three today, third on the leaderboard at the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateur Open

However, after returning the best score earlier in the day, a 3 under par 69 in the second round to finish third on the leaderboard, Cwinyaai will be looking to replicate his performance going into the next round as action in the Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateur Open resumes.

Cwinyaai will be in the main pressure group with Entebbe Club’s Michael Tumusiime and Serena’s Andrew Ssekibejja.

The defending champion said he will have to switch his game plan ahead of the final two days.

“Like I said before, on days one and two, I was only playing against the course. After improving by 9 strokes on day two, I am now changing the strategy to face my opponents for the next two rounds,” Cwinyaai said.

Entebbe Club’s Michael Tumusiime went top of the leaderboard after returning a 1 over par 73 during the second round of action on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Lake Victoria Serena’s Andrew Ssekibejja lies in second place, two strokes off the lead going into round three and despite not having played to his expectations, he still believes he can get the job done.

“The second round did not progress well. However, I will improve on day three and four because with all the support I have, I really need to win it on the home course,” Ssekibejja remarked.

Joseph Kasozi (151), Ibrahim Bagalana (152), Godfrey Nsubuga (152), Brian Mugabe (153), John Paul Basabose (158), Felix Dusabe (158) and Edson Kabareebe (158) are all challenging for position in the top 10.