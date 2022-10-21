By Richard Mbayo

Following the UK PM Liz Truss who just resigned after 44 days in office, I think Mao can do the same since his marriage with the NRM government witnessed in July 2022 seems will end in tears following Museveni’s interview with KTN television where he said, ‘The Memorandum of Understanding that the NRM signed with Democratic Party in July did not include any agreement on political transition.”

Museveni further asserted that Norbert Mao, the DP president general, was brought on board as a strategy to “bring the opposition into government” not to oversee any form of political transition.

I believe Ugandans can still trust Mao and his will be the most powerful return to the Opposition because he would have tested the marriage with the NRM which seems to be an untrustworthy partner and always cheating and uncommitted to vows it promised.

Like Mao, Liz Truss also promised to improve the lives of the British people and work tirelessly to ensure that the British economy grow but 44 days later in the hot seat that was left by the former British PM Boris Johnson, Liz had promised to reduce taxes, reduce prices of basic needs, especially the price of gas and to ensure that British Pound Sterling retains its position as strongest currency, however, the pound has continued to depreciate against the dollar and euro.

Back to DP President General Mao who promised to be the champion of justice and transition messiah, none of which seems to be attainable since his wedding day with the NRM government.

Mao, the newly wedded bride had promised the nation that he will take the lead that would lead to the release of political prisoners especially the NUP Members of Parliament Hon. Mohammed Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana. The MPs continue to languish in prison to this day.

Norbert Mao has often asserted that he was convinced and entered holy marriage with the NRM government to oversee the political transition, as he meant to lead the transition frontline.

Museveni surprised not too many Ugandans when he instead asserted that Mao’s alliance with NRM was to strategy to bring opposition into government.

Other intellectuals believe that it was to act as an integration with Northern Uganda that had rejected Museveni’s government on grounds that it was Museveni who fought previous regimes whose Heads of State were from Northern Uganda.

Mao’s marriage with Museveni was purely a deal to create peace and harmony between the NRM government and the people of Northern Uganda NOT to champion POLITICAL transition as Norbert Mao has been insisting in the media.

In a nutshell, therefore, if integrity, self-respect, and selflessness still exist among Uganda’s politicians, Norbert Mao would have tendered in his divorce paper from the current marriage as Justice Minister within the NRM government and the author believes that it would be a win for Mao and a black eye for the NRM but due to greedy nature of Uganda’s politicians and selfish interests, benefits of being a minister have had the best of him now.

Another colleague commented that “I see his members are even insisting he resigns but it seems he wants to retain all positions 🤣🤣🤣, do not joke with Benefits”. 🤣🤣 he went on to assert that “yeah he would set a big precedent and embarrass the regime”.

The author believes that Mao will stay in his position as Justice Minister though justice has not been rendered to him.

