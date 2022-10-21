Telecom giants , MTN Uganda have announced their sponsorship of the Tugende Mukikadde 2022 concert that is slated for Saturday December, 3.

The cherished Tugende Mukikadde concert that promises a nostalgic taste of the good old times is a musical experience that walks music lovers of all ages down memory lane to drive the appreciation of Uganda’s music from back in time.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, John Paul Okwi, the MTN Uganda Manager for Events and Sponsorship said the company has for the last 24 years of its existence in Uganda, strongly supported Ugandan music, and being part of the Tugende Mukikadde concert only comes naturally to the brand.

“I am happy to note that when MTN opened shop in Uganda, these artists are the ones that we worked with in the music industry. It is therefore exciting to note that they are still entertaining us and that they are ready to walk us down memory lane with the nostalgic tunes that made and still make our days,”Okwi said.

He noted that the concert will appeal to both the young and old, alike.

As the cherished concert reopens its stage with a bang, revelers shall be treated to a formidable lineup of big names in the Ugandan music industry including; Eddy Yawe, Chance Nalubega, Sweet Kid, Kabuye Semboga, Akiiki Romeo, Betty Mpologoma, Ziggy Dee, Lady Miriam Tindatine, and Abdu Mulasi featuring the Abeeka Band.

In addition to sponsoring the Tugende Mukikadde concert, MTN said it has subsidized the concert fees for the fans who will pay for their concert tickets through MTN Mobile Money.

They said fans paying through MTN mobile money will get a shs 10,000 discount on standard tickets at the entrance gate to pay shs90,000.

The company said just like the other concerts that MTN is sponsoring this year, the Tugende Mukikadde concert shall also run under the theme “we love Ug Music”.