The magistrate’s court in Nabweru has sentenced to a shs4.8 million fine, a lady who was convicted of hiring a senior three student to sit the ongoing Uganda Certificate of Education exams for her niece.

Amina Nalwadda was on Friday afternoon arraigned before the court in Nabweru and charged together with Hamala Moses, the head teacher for Kawempe Standard Secondary School for aiding and abetting Emmanuel Bagenda sit UCE exams for Hyuda Namuwonge.

According to prosecution led by the Nabweru Resident State Attorney, Deborah Itwao, Nalwadda paid shs500,000 to Bagenda to help write papers for Namuwonge.

On the fateful day on October 17, Bagenda who had been registered at the said school was found by the invigilator in the examination hall with a paper under the name Hyuda Namuwonge.

Namuwonge was also found in the same examination room and on her paper he had written Bagenda’s name before the invigilator discovered the plot.

A further scrutiny showed that Bagenda had been registered, had a uniform and was in Kawempe Standard SS album for UNEB.

Court

On Friday, the head teacher and Nalwadda were charged for aiding and abetting impersonation contrary to section 36 of the UNEB Act 2021.

In court, the headmaster denied the charges whereas Nalwadda admitted to hiring the senior three student to sit exams for her niece.

“The amount was ssh350,000 and not shs500,000 as alleged . However, I ask to be pardoned,” Nalwadda told court presided over by grade one magistrate Sanyu Mukasa.

Mitigation

During mitigation, the state prosecutor asked for a deterrent for Nalwanga to act as a warning to other would be offenders.

“This is a rampant offence that brings disrepute to Uganda National Examination Board. The convict is a person of authority over the child and should have advised her better instead of luring her into criminal conduct at such a tender age. The juveniles in question were also exposed to corruption tendencies. We pray for deterrent sentence to be able to communicate to would be offenders now that we are in exam period,” Deborah Itwau, the Nabweru Resident State Attorney told court.

However, the defence lawyer, Shamim Nalubega asked court to be lenient since the convict had pleaded guilty on her own and was a first time offender.

“We pray for a lighter sentence because the convict saved court’s time by pleading guilty. She was also remorseful,” Nalubega asked.

In reading the sentence, the Nabweru grade one magistrate, Sanyu Mukasa said the convict ought to receive a punishment that would deter others from the same offence of exam malpractice.

“Whereas the convict is a first time offender, the offence she is convicted of is damaging the country’s education system. I sentence her to a shs4.8 million fine and failure to pay it, she will serve one year imprisonment,” the magistrate said.

The magistrate also released on bail the school head teacher who had earlier denied the charges of aiding and abetting impersonation.

Fight against exam malpractice

Speaking shortly after court, Ann Kemali, the UNEB senior legal officer warned members of the public against participating in exam malpractice or else they will end up in jail.

“The public should know that the UNEB Act of 2021 is out to bite. This is a strong warning to whoever engaged in malpractice that whereas the previous one was weak, the new law is out to bite. Even if we discover during marking that there was malpractice, we will investigate the matter and everyone involved will be held culpable,” Kemali said.