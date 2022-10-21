Many a time, we, through passion, do so much without a sense of direction, absent clear objectives or end goals, but expecting to excel.

The same was the case with Isaac Muwanguzi, Next Media’s Head of Content Photography, who bagged the 2022 UPPA Young Photographer Award this week!

Muwanguzi harboured hopes of bagging various photography awards only to be handed rude awakenings following multiple failed attempts.

“I submitted for UPPA in 2019 and 2020 but was never shortlisted,” says Muwanguzi.

Reeling from disappointment from those two years, the determined Muwanguzi chose a path of adjustment.

“In 2021, I decided not to participate – I wanted to reinvent my style and purpose in my photography career,” Muwanguzi shares.

“I aim to learn, unlearn and unlearn” is one of the 10 Next Media Culture Maxims, and Muwanguzi is a living testament to these.

Despite the passion he had been pouring into his work, Muwanguzi found that his craft had a few grey areas to address from his reflections.

“My shots were good going by the basics of photography, but they lacked purpose. Why was I taking these pictures? What did I want to achieve?” Muwanguzi passionately shares.

Following this process, Muwanguzi took on taking transformative photos, and like day follows night, his breakthrough happened – his work started receiving unusual eyeballs.

And on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Isaac Muwanguzi achieved that that had long eluded him – a UPPA Award! All this while also causing awareness of something dear to his heart – PWDs!

“I was inspired by my elder sister, who is deaf and physically disabled. I intended to tell her story but later decided to make it a community project that documents and tells a transformational story of people living with disabilities in Uganda,” Muwanguzi says of the inspiration behind his winning photo.

Muwanguzi joined Next Media in 2019. His drive has never withered, making him one of the top photojournalists as his work improves daily. With his devotion to his work and the focus behind the lens, one can only imagine what else he has in store.