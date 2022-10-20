The Ugandan Muslim Community in Massachusetts (UMCM) has collected$200,000 to go towards the construction of the first Ugandan Islamic Center in Massachusetts.

This was during the three day Uganda American Muslim Association symposium held at Woburn under the theme: “Rebuild, Reunite and Reinvent Our Community”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during the fundraising night , former Supreme Mufti Sheikh Siliman Kasule Ndilangwa who was the guest of honour urged Muslim fiathfuls to give sadaq(sacrifice) but also urged them to unite in a bid to enhance community development.

The former Supreme Mufti cited Prophet Muhammad’s developmental works that he executed when he migrated from Mecca to Madinah.

ADVERTISEMENT

The symposium was preceded by a “meet and greet” dinner at Shirley MA followed by Juma prayers.

The “meet and greet” dinner was attended and officiated by the local officials in Shirley including the mayor and his administrators together with police officials notably Chief Santiago of Shirley MA.

The chairman of the Ugandan Muslim youth of boston, on behalf of the Ugandan Muslim community in Massachusetts Sheikh Qudra Mbaziira, welcomed and thanked the participants for honoring the occasion in big numbers and answering the call towards the establishment of the Islamic center in Massachusetts.

At the event, the late Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte was also honoured with a life achievement award for his contribution toward the Islamic faith.