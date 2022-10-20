Uganda is seeking partnership that will see the Pearl of Africa tap into the big number of visitors to Kenya’s coastal towns and the respective beaches on the coast.

Every year thousands of visitors, especially from Europe, America and beyond visit the Kenyan coast to enjoy various tourism products including the historical Fort Jesus, beaches, resorts, marine national parks, elephant sanctuary, the dolphins, slave caves, sacred forests , Vasco Da Gama Fort, white sands, coral reefs , diving and snorkeling among others.

However, most of these visitors end normally end their trips at the Kenyan coast yet there are many other completely different attractions in Uganda that would sway them to visit in a bid to have fulfilling experiences.

For example, adventure tourism, cultural tourism and eco-tourism are so much rooted in Uganda and can attract a large number of tourists as well as the unique safaris, mountain gorillas rare tree climbing lions and the over 1063 bird species to the country which is also the source of the Nile, the world’s longest river.

In 2021, Uganda registered 512945 tourism arrivals, 326387 of which, translating into 63.63% being from Kenya .

To harness the opportunities, Uganda’s Consulate in Mombasa has organized the first Uganda Kenya Coast Tourism Conference and exhibition set for November 20 to 27 both in Mombasa and in Uganda.

According to Amb.Paul Mukumbya, Uganda’s Consulat General in Mombasa, both countries can benefit from tourist arrivals to each country.

“Uganda has completely different tourism products from Kenya and yet there are so many travelers who come to the coast. Many of them are retirees who come and spend two to three weeks at the coast and have a lot of money but come back every year to see the same things. We thought that it was high time we created partnerships between the tourism sectors of Kenya and Uganda,” Amb.Mukumbya said.

He explained that the partnership facilitated by both governments will be between the private tours operators of Kenya and Uganda so as to work together to market each other’s tourism products.

“They can create networks and synergies because the tourism products will be complementary so much that when they get to the coast, you can come up with packages marketed together. Someone who has been at the coast can be convinced to come to Uganda to see the mountain gorillas which are not at the coast, source of the Nile, rafting, the beautiful night life of Kampala, Namugongo and so many other products here.”

Amb. Mukumbya said by jointly marketing the products, the two countries will benefit mutually from each other by ensuring tourists get more value for their money but also governments benefit.

Banking on Uganda Airlines that flies to Mombasa three times a week, the Consulate General in Mombasa said apart from easing connections between Entebbe and Mombasa, this will be another avenue to bring business for Uganda’s national carrier.

Private Sector Foundation Uganda Executive Director, Stephen Asiimwe described the initiative as one that would greatly benefit the private sector in Uganda but also tourism at large in the region.

“Tourism is one of our key strategic business portfolios that before Covid, it was Uganda’s number one foreign exchange earner bringing in 10% of the GDP but also employing thousands of people. This initiative has come in at the right time and will enable more Kenyans come into Uganda not into competition but to complement each other,” Asiimwe said.

Describing Uganda as the primate capital of the world, home to the largest constituency of birds in Africa, home to snowcapped Rwenzori Mountain, Asiimwe said it is only befitting that tourists to the coastal towns of Kenya visit the country christened the Pearl of Africa due to its immense beauty.

“The Mombasa and coastal area is the second largest economic zone in Kenya and we have seen more of those residents in Kenya go more to Middle East but we would like more of them to come here.”

The Uganda Tourism Association president, Herbert Byaruhanga says the initiative will greatly benefit both countries.

“Tour guides, hoteliers, operators and all involved will greatly benefit both in Kenya and Uganda. While the coastal region has a lot of things, there are many others they don’t have and can be found in Uganda.”

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem said the initiative will help to also encourage Ugandans and Kenyans visit their respective neighbouring countries.

“Ugandans will start saving their money so as to a nice holiday in Mombasa and the same will be for Kenyans to enjoy beautiful experiences in Kidepo national park. These will go back to their respective countries to inspire others. This initiative will help market the region and its tourism opportunities as one destination. If we package this thing properly, tourists will come from both countries. The two countries have distinct opportunities.”

According to Amb.Paul Mukumbya, Uganda’s Consulat General in Mombasa, as part of the initiative, participants will tour Mombasa City and the respective coastal tourist attractions before the conference and exhibition on November 17 followed by sightseeing on November 18 and 19.

There will then be a familiarization trip to Uganda between November20 and 27 led by the Consulate General and the Uganda Tourism Association to visit the various tourism sites.

Tour operators from both countries will be part of the trips.