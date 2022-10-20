Namanve-based Yuti Breweries’s product Torrero Liqueur has for the second year running been awarded best locally blended liqueur at the People’s Choice Quality Awards.

This year’s awards were presided over by State Minister for Finance, Amos Lugoloobi at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

People’s Choice Quality Awards is an organization in Uganda that recognizes business excellence annually by conducting comprehensive and objective independent market research surveys.

According to organisers, the panel of judges was impressed by the “distinctive, flavourful drink with the perfect balance of sweet blend that achieves smoothness and refreshment”.

“It’s such an incredible recognition of the work our team does every day to ensure our liqueur is distilled and served at the absolute highest quality .In every drink we make, we want to give our customers a taste of the good life we enjoy here in the Pearl of Africa,” said Yuti Breweries Public Relations Manager Daniel Obwor .

“Yuti Breweriies would like to take this splendid moment to put forward our commitment to give back to our diligent consumers out there as a true representation of our value.”

Yuti Breweries recently unveiled a new version dubbed ‘Torrero Wild’ a smoother variant of the popular original liqueur.

It is the latest addition to the Torrero Family with the company reducing on Alcohol content by up to 5.3% in the new smoother product.

The original Torrero Liqueur which is still available on the market has up to 42.8% of alcohol content while the new version has been reduced to 37.5%.

It is identified as a softer version of original Torrero but with the same refreshing effect.