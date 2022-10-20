Next Media’s photojournalist, Isaac Henry Muwanguzi, has been declared winner of Young Photographer Award at 2022 Uganda Press Photo Awards (UPPA).

The Young Photographer Award (YPA) is an educational award that recognises passionate emerging photographers looking to cultivate a career in documentary photography or photojournalism.

As part of the winners’ package, Muwanguzi will receive a Canon M50 MK II body with kit lens, and Canon TS 3140 printer.

He also earns an invitation to participate in the Emerging Photographer Mentorship Programme, during which he will have the opportunity to develop his project further and exhibit his work during UPPA 2023.

Commenting on the award, Muwanguzi said he was excited about the benefits that come with winning YPA.

“I am very excited to be the winner of this year’s Young Photographer Award. I can’t wait for the opportunities that are going to come up with it, including the mentorship as it will allow me to create a much bigger impact. The story I want to tell that is close to my heart and that I’m passionate about is about people living with disabilities.” Muwanguzi said.

Meanwhile, the top prize (East African Photography Award) went to Amanuel Sileshi from Ethiopia for his story ‘Searching For Peace Amidst Chaos’,.

Sileshi’s story documented the civil war between Tigrayan separatists and the central government of Ethiopia and its Eritrean allies which continues to grip the northern part of Ethiopia.

On the other hand, Kampala-based freelance documentary photographer, Andrew Kartende’s story titled “Next Life”, was chosen as the best effort to picture New Realities in Uganda.

Meanwhile, an exhibition showcasing all the winning images from this year’s East African Photography Award, Uganda Press Photo Award and Young Photographer Award will open on Thursday, October 20, at MoTIV in Kampala and will be open to visitors until November 20, 2022.

The show will also include work from last year’s winner of the Young Photographer Award Timothy Akolamazima and runner-up Martina Nalunkuma, who will both present their outcomes of this year’s Emerging Photographer Mentorship Programme.