President Museveni’s daughter Diana Kamuntu has formally applied to NIRA to drop the use of her husband’s name, “Kamuntu”.

In a notice dated September 29, published in the Uganda Gazette Diana said from now on, she wants to be known as Diana Museveni Kyaremera.

The news may come as a surprise for many but sources within State House told Nile Post Diana and husband Geoffrey Kamuntu had been living separate lives for some time. Kamuntu is a businessman.

Diana, the president’s last born, is the managing director of Museveni family businesses and oversees all private ventures undertaken by the first family.

The two tied the knot on July 24, 2004. The two have three children (one girl and two boys).

In an interview with a local magazine a couple of years back, Diana said she met Kamuntu at her sister’s, Natasha Karugire’s house and instantly fell in love with him.

“He was a friend to my sister’s husband and we met at their house. I was attracted to him because he is very tall and good looking. He is also calm and easy to get to know.”