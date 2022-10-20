By Sam Evidence Orikunda

Yesterday during the launch of the office of the national chairman in Kyambogo the youth cried out loud to President Museveni asking him participate in the 2026 and contest for presidency again.

They pointed out a number of reasons as to why President Museveni should contest.

However as they did so, so many people were abusing them on social media saying it’s early for politicking, while others had other reasons.

In a free and democratic country like Uganda everyone is entitled to their opinion and choices nobody is forced to make a choice of which isn’t their wish and this is what the National Resistance Movement has achieved in the past years.

We read in history that in the past a person was not free to make a free choice of any presidential candidate and even when they did, they would do so with a lot of fear and intimidation. Some would be killed because of their political beliefs.

This has changed over time and it will continue to change for better so that we can solve some of the few challenges that the opposition usually base themselves on to argue and conclude that they’re not free and safe to express themselves in a way they would want or feel they should do it.

President Museveni should surely listen to the youth call and contest for presidency in 2026 because the situation we are in as a country needs a person of his experience and expertise.

Of recent Uganda discovered oil and the foreigners are salivating, their appetite has gone high in a way that they would want to do anything possible to make sure they fail this project.

If we have a president who is a coward and who doesn’t have enough experience honestly the oil project will fail and it will be the citizens of Uganda to lose.

It’s even more sad that the opposition biggest party the National Unity Platform has sided with the Europeans to fail this project. Who then will stand confident and tall to defend our country’s heritage if president Museveni is not at the helm?

Obviously a situation of confusion and anarchy will be created in Uganda and before we get to understand the project will have failed and Uganda as a country will have lost millions of dollars to the foreigners who have always posed as the enemies of Africa ‘s progress.

President Museveni should listen to the youth call and contest in 2026 because the security situation in the East African region surely needs a man like him.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is still facing the challenges of different groups of rebels and such situation usually end up affecting other East African countries especially the neighbouring countries.

Therefore, leadership and guidance is needed to other heads of state to find a lasting solution for the security situation in the DRC.

Every time there’s war in Congo so many refugees run to Uganda and these ones always want to be catered for but if they’re safe in their own country they cannot run to Uganda.

Also the ADF has for many times tampered with the security situation in Uganda leading to the death of government officials and military officers.

Peace has been restored after the commencing of the operation Shujja in the jungles of the Democratic Republic of Congo. We no longer get frightening news of killing of high profile personalities in Uganda. It should be noted that the ADF were using forests of Congo as their hiding places.

President Museveni still looks very strong and healthy, very fit enough to continue steering our country’s progress. I think we would only be worried if the president looked weak and not fit enough to perform the duties of the head of state.

But from the speeches he has made in the past few days and the ceremonies he has presided over as the chief guest I have realised that the president is still strong and fit for the job. Also, during his interview with the KTN Kenya Museveni resounded what he usually tells people that they should not focus on the question of “who” but instead focus on the question of “what” because that’s what is important.

The citizens shouldn’t mind on who is in the leadership but should instead mind about what is being done for them because that’s what benefits them as the people of Uganda.

The opposition has always diverted them by engaging them in the politics of “Who” and that’s why so many people are already involved in the politics of tribalism and sectarianism because their problem is “Who”.

That’s why they’ve also failed to explain what they would wish to do once trusted with leadership but instead focus on attacking the personality of president Museveni in all their political arguments.

The question of transition which Norbert Mao and other people have been arguing about will best be answered by the National Resistance Movement.

President Museveni himself is aware that the NRM has brought Uganda from scratch, the infrastructure that has been put in place ought to be protected and this will happen if there’s smooth transition, the fact that the NRM is the most popular political party in Uganda, it’s incumbent upon it to manage the transition but also, what Ugandans should understand is that the NRM has been undergoing transition in a gradual process.

For instance in the army today, so many commanders of different divisions are the young people below the age of fifty, the same is to NRM Party leadership in the ministries and in the cabinet.

Today the largest number of the RDCs are the young people below the age of forty years.

This wasn’t the case in the past twenty years, the RDCs were retired Civil servants and retired army officers, therefore the transition has been happening in a gradual process and this is what the opposition should know or other people within the NRM who have been asking themselves about that question of transition.

President Museveni should accept the youth call to contest in 2026 so that he supervises the recovery of our economy from the shock of Covid 19, Ebola and the war in Ukraine. He has told us about the industrialization and done something about it, he needs to continue with that work so that Uganda can produce enough for export and also create jobs for the energetic young people so that they can participate in the development of Uganda.

Some people will argue that nobody will ever be able to do everything but there are times where you’re in a situation which needs someone’s experience and expertise.

That doesn’t mean that he wants to do everything but it means that a firm foundation has to be laid for those who will takeover to have where to begin from.

The NRM took over from a failed State, it wouldn’t be good for the next government to also start from nowhere, we would have betrayed the people of Uganda who have given us mandate for all these years but good enough, a country called Uganda has something to be proud of in terms of infrastructure, security, education and a number of others important achievements that have been made.

The writer is a deputy RDC Kyenjojo District