If you experience symptoms like chest pain, fatigue, shortness of breath on exercise, body swelling especially involving legs, palpitations, dizziness and collapse or you need to be sure about your heart health.

Kisubi Hospital Heart Centre invites you for a Heart checkup from 31st October to 4th November 2022, starting 8:30am up to 2:00pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Checkup includes: Blood pressure, Random blood sugar, Echo, ECG and the cardiologist consultation.

Venue: Our Lady of Consolata Kisubi Hospital

Fee: 150,000 UGX

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information please call Kisubi Hospital: 0700541667 / 0776237512 OR WhatsApp: 0702040213