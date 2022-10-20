The Judiciary Permanent Secretary, Dr.Pius Bigirimana has said they have set very ambitious goals to be accomplished in the financial year 2022/23.

How critical is the Judiciary in the development of the country?

An efficient and effective justice delivery system is fundamental for poverty reduction and inclusive growth. The Judiciary is, therefore, indispensable in the adjudication of cases in a judicious, impartial and expeditious manner in order to raise confidence of citizens and investors in the rule of law and justice system for national development.

Under the third National Development Plan (NDPIII), the Government of Uganda (GoU) seeks to further strengthen the weak adherence to the rule of law by enhancing efficiency in settling disputes and supporting an efficient legal framework. In order to facilitate this, the government enhanced the FY2021/2022 budget of the Judiciary to Shs 376 Billion from Shs 199 Billion in the previous FY. This reinforced the core mandate of the Judiciary of adjudication of cases and in engendering access to justice for the people of Uganda.

What is the new Judiciary staff structure?

In order to increase access to justice, the Judiciary commenced a plan on implementing a new staff structure for judicial and non-judicial staff.

By March 31, 2022, the Judiciary made 236 new appointments and promotions. The appointments were for Justices of Court of Appeal (2); Judges of the High court (5); Registrars (3), Deputy Registrars (16), Assistant Registrars (7), Chief Magistrates (25), Principal Magistrate Grade One (1), Senior Magistrates Grade One (2), Magistrates Grade One (91) and Non-Judicial staff (120).

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is recruiting more judicial officers this FY 2021/2022, among them Justices of the Supreme Court (3), Judges of the High Court (16), Deputy Registrars (4), Assistant Registrars (5), Chief Magistrates (40), Senior Principal Magistrates Grade One (40), Principal Magistrates Grade One (18), Senior Magistrates Grade One (26) and Magistrates Grade One (51)

What is the progress for construction of physical infrastructure for the Judiciary ?

The Judiciary increased physical access to Judiciary services through construction of courts. You probably all know about the construction of the superstructure for the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal which was recently completed.

Tiling, wiring, fixing of windows and door frames and painting of Supreme Court building has started while plastering and roofing of the Court Appeal building is on-going. I can say completion rate is now at 70 per cent.

The 10-storied twin towers with two basement floors are expected to be occupied before end of this year (2022). These developments will save the Judiciary approximately Shs 9.7 billion currently spent annually on rent for the said Courts.

We are as well constructing other Court buildings. Other ongoing construction projects at various stages were Mukono High Court, Kole Justice Centre and Namayingo Justice Centre which were at completion stage. Mayuge Chief Magistrates Court, Buyende Magistrates Court, Sembabule Justice Centre, Butambala mini Justice Centre and Kamwenge mini Justice Centre were still under the defects liability period.

Clearance was ongoing at the Magistrates Courts of Patongo, Alebtong and Karenga. So, we have made good progress ever since the new law came into effect.

What about the renovation of Court buildings?

This is a continuous exercise that we have been undertaking. So far, renovations have been carried out at Hoima, Luwero and Masindi Chief Magistrates’ Courts.

Renovations at Masaka and Mbale High Courts, Ntungamo CM and Tororo CM Courts are at finishing stages while in Kisoro commencement of renovation for the Chief Magistrate’s Court is awaiting clearance by the Solicitor General.

What are Judiciary’s priorities in FY2022/23?

We are optimistic that there will be increased case disposal considering all the interventions that have been put in place to improve service delivery.

We also want to recruit more staff – a total of 1,846 additional staff are planned to be recruited in the FY 2022/23. These will include Judges of the High Court (10), Registrars (6), Deputy Registrars (13), Assistant Registrars (8), Chief Magistrates (13), Magistrate Grade One (71) and non-judicial officers (1,741). This will help to address the demand for services.

The Judiciary in FY2022/23 plans to complete the construction of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal building, the Soroti and Rukungiri High Courts, the Alebtong, Lyantonde and Budaka Chief Magistrates’ Courts, as well as the Abim, Patongo and Karenga Magistrate Grade One Courts.

We also plan to start the construction of two Regional Courts of Appeal buildings in Gulu and Mbarara, two High Court buildings in Mubende and Tororo, the Kira Chief Magistrate’s Court and two Magistrate Grade 1 Courts in Kaabong and Kyazanga. Other plans include construction of three institutional houses in hard to reach and hard to stay areas (Nakapiripirit, Bukwo and Buhweju), construction of the Judiciary Archives and expansion of Judicial Training Institute at Nakawa.

Transport for judicial officers?

There is need for more vehicles for the Justices, Judges, Registrars and Magistrates across the Courts, especially in hard to reach areas. This is to facilitate locus visits and other adjudication functions of courts. So, the Judiciary in FY2022/23 plans to acquire 109 vehicles for judicial officers, two minibuses, a boat for Courts in Island areas and 50 motor cycles.

The 109 vehicles will be procured for Justices of Supreme Court (3), Justices of Court of Appeal (8), High Court Judges (40), Chief Magistrates (37) and Magistrates Grade Ones (21).