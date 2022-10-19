The Uganda Prisons Services has opened up two new prison farms in Northern Uganda to help in the fight against food insecurity, especially in Northern Uganda.

In July, President Museveni wrote to the Agriculture Minister, Frank Tumwebaze asking that the ministry to assist Prisons, National Enterprises Corporation, UPDF and big farmers in Northern Uganda assistance to enable them take part in large scale food production.

“By copies of this letter, I direct the whole government starting with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance to implement the plan by providing agricultural machinery, seeds, fertilisers and equipment for irrigation. Also prepare all the necessary anti-pest measures to protect these crops,” Museveni said.

However, according to the Prisons spokesperson, Frank Baine, they have so far acquired some acres of land to set up prison farms.

“We have started the establishment of two prisons in Alebtong and another one in Soroti. In Soroti we have 900 acres so far and we are opening Uganda Prison Farm Odina whereas in Alebtong we have 2633 acres to open a prison farm called Awea in Ajuri county.”

“We can be sure by the end of the year we can be sure we will have started implementing the presidential directive.”

The Nile Post has learnt that the Commissioner General of Prisons Dr.Johnson Byabashaija has appointed and transferred officers to be in charge of the two prison farms.

Accordingly, Superintendent of Prisons Edward Mulabya Muwatwa has been appointed as the in charge of the Uganda Prison farm in Odina whereas Superintendent of Prisons Raphael Ogwal will be in charge of Awea Uganda prison farm.