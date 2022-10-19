Considering their growing fanbase further to the coporate side, Africa’s finest deejaying duo, DJ Slick Stuart and Roja have decided to take the 8th edition of the Mixtape party to Kampala Serena Hotel.

Having started up with a huge dream, Slick Stuart and Roja held their first edition of the MixTape party at Centenary Park from where they graduated and headed to UMA Multipurpose Hall Lugogo where they registered an overwhelming turn up of revelers and now they have eyed a new venue.

The two are now moving from UMA Multipurpose Hall to Kampala Serena Hotel for a party that will be taking place on 3rd November 2022.

The party will have great performances and surprise entertainers who’ll be gracing it alongside the duo.

The entrance fee will be as follows;

– Diehards – 50k

– Early Bird – 70k

– Entrance fee 100k

– Table of 8 is 2.5m.

Tickets are already available on www.quicket.com. Don’t miss!