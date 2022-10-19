President Museveni has delivered a lecture of opportunity to middle level Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) officers who have been attending a one-month ideological course at Kasenyi, Entebbe.

“You get prosperity by selling goods and services. You cannot get prosperity by begging. There are five main sectors that enable prosperity, namely commercial agriculture, industries, services, ICT and Public Service. I am planning to expand the Kawumu Presidential Demonstration Farm. Under the 4 acre-model, Wananchi can grow coffee, fruits, food, pasture, rear poultry and pigs. The people near wetlands can do fish farming on the edges,” Museveni told the officers from the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police down to Assistant Superintendent of Police.

They included the deputy heads of department and regional police commanders.

Museveni informed the Police officers that they can be actively involved in income generation through intensive farming on small pieces of land and leave extensive farming for the large scale land owners.

He observed that in order for one to have prosperity, he must engage in one or more of the said sectors, adding that the industrial sector in Uganda today employs 1.2 million people.

Museveni reminded the group that in whatever sector they choose to engage in, they must be assured of a market.

He however criticized politicians who promote the practice of tribal sectarianism, stressing that identity does not solve the challenges of prosperity.

According to Museveni, NRM resolved to get involved in politics of prosperity, strategic security and Pan Africanism.

The president highlighted that East Africa has got Kiswahili as a linking language which is not contested in the entire region, noting that the role of the CID officers was to ensure that there is no crime committed and that if there is crime, the officers must have the capacity to arrest the culprits.

He noted that Pan Africanism is vital because it provides people with the regional market of East Africa and Africa as well as an international one but noted that the NRM has worked for transformation through ensuring education, numeracy, science of nature and socio-economic transformation.

Museveni applauded the CID Director, AIGP Tom Magambo for organizing courses that polish the skills of the officers.

The Director of Political Education of Special Forces Command (SFC), Col Gilbert Owamagyezi observed that Uganda is an island of peace, an achievement he attributed to strategic leadership.

Owamagyezi revealed that one of the goals of the course was to enable the CID mid-level managers to transform themselves, society and the country but to also improve their patriotism and to also cultivate the culture of discipline.

AIGP. Magambo said that their focus was to work on the minds of the officers, noting that they handled expectations from CID, gaps and weaknesses.