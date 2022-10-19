The General Court Martial presided over by Brig.Gen. Freeman Mugabe has sentenced a man to three years in prison for borrowing a UPDF uniform to surprise his girlfriend.

The man identified as Ashraf Mugabe, 26 a resident of Lugoba Nabweru was sentenced on Tuesday October 18 to Kigo government prison.

The suspect was found in possession of a UPDF uniform and ranks on November 8, 2021 and was consequently arrested.

In his plea, he told court that he had a girlfriend who loved men in uniform which prompted him to borrow a uniform from his friend who is a soldier at Mbuya military barracks.

Mugabe pleaded guilty and asked court to give him a minimum sentence since he was a first time offender.

Brig. Gen Freeman Mugabe then sentenced him to three years in prison. But court deducted one year and three months he has spent on remand and sent him back to prison for two years and eight months.