The leader of the National Economic and Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) Joseph Kabuleta has warned people in Kampala to get ready for a lockdown due to ebola.

He claimed that although President Museveni instituted a lockdown in Mubende and Kassanda districts, his eyes are looking at Kampala because that is where “the money is.”

“Lockdown started in Mubende and Kassanda and it’s coming soon here in Kampala. There was a balance of some Covid-19 money that the government was supposed to receive from the western powers to push for vaccination of anything,” claimed Kabuleta during a news conference in Kampala.

He claimed that the purpose of the lockdown in Mubende and Kassanda was to force people to get vaccinated with the trial ebola vaccine, adding that the country has already started receiving free trial vaccines.

“The vaccines are coming with money for these people to eat. If they can force vaccines into your body, they will eat money as I warned about Covid-19,” he said.

Last week, President Museveni imposed a 21-day lockdown in Mubende and Kassanda to contain an ebola outbreak which has already claimed 19 lives.

Kabuleta expressed concern that none of the countries in the world has ever announced a lockdown due to an ebola outbreak except Uganda.

According to him, once the ruling government continues with a lockdown mentality, it will even fail to contain weaker diseases.

“The people of Mubende have been locked in their houses but the gold mines are still open. Maybe ebola fears gold so the rest of Mubende and Kassanda is locked except gold mines,” said Kabuleta.