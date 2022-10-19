Joan Semanda Kizza has been appointed as the Regional Head of Corporate Affairs for MultiChoice Africa Holdings effective October,1, 2022.

Prior to her new appointment, Semanda was the Public Relations and Communications Manager for MultiChoice Uganda, for over three years.

She will now lead the Northern region countries for the group including; Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Ghana but will also head the corporate affairs functions for the French-speaking countries also termed as the Aa and F markets.

“We are extremely excited to see Joan rise to the next level at Multichoice. She has been an invaluable asset to MultiChoice Uganda where she has worked closely with her teammates to enhance our image and strengthen our stakeholder relations right from the time she joined us. I am confident that at MultiChoice Africa Holdings, she will further strengthen our corporate affairs practice and the reputation of our businesses in the Northern Region. We wish her great success at her new challenge,” said Hassan Saleh, the Managing Director Multichoice

Uganda.

Semanda joined MultiChoice Africa Holdings from the advertising and Public Relations industry where she grew through the ranks.

She previously worked as the Public Relations Director at TBWA\Uganda, a leading advertising agency in Uganda.

She also has vast experience in Corporate Affairs and Communications ranging from different fields like banking, oil and gas, breweries, and fast moving consumer goods.

Semanda holds an MBA in PR and Communications, from European University and holds herself in high regard in ensuring favorable organizational reputations and is passionate about the success of her teams.