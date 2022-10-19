Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who was recently sacked as Commander of Land Forces, has said no one will ban him from social media especially twitter, saying that he is an adult of sound mind who understands what he always tweets about.

In an interview with NBS this week, President Museveni publicly warned the first son about the use of social media, ordering him to stop making political statements on social media, particularly on twitter.

Museveni said he had a discussion with Muhoozi and ordered him to stop involving himself in partisan issues in Uganda or other countries, warning that he needs to be very careful with what he tweets.

“He will leave twitter. We have this discussion. Twitter is not a problem. The problem is what you are tweeting about,” said Museveni.

However, in a tweet, Muhoozi assured his fans and the general public that there is no one who is going to stop him from using twitter.

“I hear some journalist from Kenya asked my father to ban me from Twitter? Is that some kind of joke? I am an adult and no one will ban me from anything,” he said.

Recently Muhoozi sent out a series of provocative messages on twitter that enraged many people and threatened Uganda’s diplomatic ties with Kenya.

He was consequently sacked as Commander of Land Forces but promoted to full general in a delicate balancing act by President Museveni.