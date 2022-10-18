Maablabs Technologies Limited, a Ugandan technology-based company has introduced an online streaming movie platform to promote the local content.

Dubbed “Pearl Movies”, the platform according to the creators aimed at exposing Ugandan content or films, culture, stories and talent to Uganda, East Africa, Africa and global market.

The platform which was launched a few months ago has more than 200 subscribers given the fact that out of over six Ugandan movie streaming platforms, it is the only platform that focuses on local content. Others show foreign movies.

Killian Benard Agaba, the projects manager at Maablabs Technologies Limited told the Nile Post that the purpose for creating this platform is to promote local stories, talents and finding markets both locally and globally for the local content.

“For those that may not know it, Netflix is an online streaming platform but in this case Pearl Movies is for only Ugandan films. For us our focus is on Ugandan content, films,” he said.

Agaba explained Pearl Movies is going to create employment opportunities for the young people especially those in the entertainment industry.

He said the platform intends to broaden the research level for the students, actors and producers since films are made based on the society hence it requires one to do a little bit of research before he or she writes a story with a rich content.

“You can download the Pearl Movies from Google play store but you can also use our web app. We have four subscription packages so far, the daily subscription is Shs1500 for 24hrs, the daily plus goes for Shs 2500 two users, then weekly is Shs 10000 one user and then the weekly plus which is shs 17500,” he said.

For local movies to be accepted by this streaming platform , they are required to meet a medium quality of audio and video that can easily be watched by every person using any device.