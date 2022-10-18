Top female artiste Sheebah Karungi has chosen fast rising production house Maestro studios and it’s equally acclaimed D#Maestroz band to lead the line for her upcoming ‘Sheebah Live at Serena’ VIP concert come 9thDecember.

In an exclusive interview with this publication, Sheebah said she wants her maiden VIP concert to be a memorable one that fans will remember for a very long time and for that reason she has chosen to work with the best in Maestro studios and D#Maestroz band.

“I want to offer my VIP fans something really special and I have chosen to work with Maestro studios and D#Maestroz band because I have seen them pull off some really amazing live shows for the likes of B2C recently and I am certain with their kind of talent on board, my show will be a hard one to forget for those who will attend” she said.

To ensure all goes according to plan Maestro studios General Manager Donald Wasake says preparations are already in high gear with practice sessions already on going for the show.

In addition Wasake notes that experienced and highly talented vocalist plus instrumentalist Aziz Azion has been hired as the show’s production director to add icing to the cake, a job all parties are sure he will execute perfectly well.

Maestro studios is a production house based in Kampala that is yet to celebrate its second birthday but has already set the bar high in the entertainment industry locally having handled the live production and back up of B2C’s mega concert at Freedom City in August.

Alongside it’s in house and equally acclaimed band D#Maestroz, they were behind the highly successful live recording session of artiste Desire Luzinda’s first gospel single ‘I overcome’ which pulled a whopping 60,000 views online with in the first 24 hours of it’s uploading highlighting the quality of work the production house puts out.

They have also held similar recording sessions for leading artistes like Kenneth Mugabi, American praise and worship artiste Jason D. Edmond and Neilah kansiime currently signed to Black market Records among others.

On top of the state of the art equipment and production from the studio, D#Maestroz band which will be backing Sheebah at her concert features outstanding female Vocalist Treezy, one of Rated Next’s stars that are still standing the high talented Daniel Kaweesi, Congolese duo Splash and Musa alongside Emma on the keys and Augustine Mukisa on the drums to complete it’s fine ensemble.

