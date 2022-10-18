Boda boda ride-hailing app , Safeboda has been officially inducted as a corporate member of the Rotaract District 9213.

The induction comes on the heels of a partnership that the company entered with Rotaract Uganda in August and the boda boda rider hailing company comes on board to offer safe and affordable transport services to the different clubs’ members, in line with the brand’s mission to empower communities to thrive through its key values in ensuring customer safety.

This is in addition to other activities including co-branded projects that support community growth on issues of road safety, sanitation, and environmental conservation.

“As a company built on the coming together of various communities, we have always looked forward to becoming a full member of the Rotaract fraternity, and the induction cements the already existing relationship between the two families,” said Christian Wamambe Mayeku, the Head of Financial Innovations at SafeBoda.

According to officials, SafeBoda will be offering safe and affordable transportation services to the Rotaract club members alongside continuous engagements in the events and fellowships organized by the District to address the concerns of the community.

Rotaract Uganda, under Rotary International, provides opportunities for young people to address the needs and concerns of the community.

Through its global service, the organization gives room for young adults to act through community and create sustainable solutions to local and global challenges.