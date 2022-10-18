Henry Mugenyi

President Museveni has ordered the Ministry of Health, Kampala Capital City Authority, and other partners to be on high alert following the discovery of two Ebola cases in Kampala.

The president said on his official twitter page that he had ordered “maximum mobilization” in case Ebola cases erupted in the country’s capital.

“For Kampala city, while the two cases that tested positive came from Mubende district and are regarded as Mubende cases, because of the presence of contacts of these two cases and the risks of infection. I have directed a full mobilisation of Kampala city into a response mode,” Museveni said in a tweet.

Kampala has two positive cases that came from Mubende District and are regarded as Mubende cases, but their presence raises the risk of infection.

The news comes as Mubende and Kassanda districts are currently under lockdown to prevent further spread.

The situation in Kampala remains usual, with crowds swarming the streets.

According to statistics, Kampala has over 4 million people during the day and over 1.6 million at night.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, on the other hand, has raised concern, claiming that the government has delayed its reaction measures, leaving Kampala citizens at the God.

Lukwago wants the government to take appropriate action and develop a comprehensive plan to preserve the city.

Nile Post understands that the City Health Department has received seven ambulances as part of the preparations for an ebola outbreak in Kampala.

Dr. Dennis Bulamu, the head surveillance at KCCA, told this website that ambulances purchased during Covid-19 will be used if ebola breaks out in Kampala.

As of October 18, 2022, Kampala had registered two cases of Ebola both of which originated in Mubende. So far, 60 persons have been proven to have the virus.

Additional reporting by Jonah Kirabo…