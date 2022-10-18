In honour of the breast cancer awareness month, Carrefour , owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Uganda has partnered with Rocket Health Uganda to launch a three-day campaign to create awareness on combatting the disease among its staff.

The campaign is a cornerstone of Carrefour’s social investments in women’s advancements and health, uniting all team members in the fight against breast cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The breast cancer awareness campaign kicks off at the Carrefour store at Oasis Mall on October 18 to promote the benefits of regular checks while helping team members to act on lifestyle changes and patterns.

“Carrefour is committed to helping our colleagues reach their well-being goals and we are proud to partner with Rocket Health for this year’s breast cancer awareness month. During the campaign, Rocket Health will provide screening and counseling to all our team members, both male and female, across all our seven stores in Uganda,” said Franck Moreau, Regional Director of Carrefour East Africa at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

According to the Uganda Cancer Institute, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among women in Uganda ,after cancer of the cervix due to its late

detection.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign is designed to support Carrefour colleagues and the surrounding community in their efforts in early detection and screening.

Dr. David Musinguzi, the Chief Executive Officer of Rocket Health, said: “We are aware

that uptake of breast cancer screening among women in the younger age ranges is low mainly because they are fearful of what they could find. We are glad that Carrefour is making

a significant effort to encourage its staff to make regular checks for early detection and

prevention of Breast cancer. We believe our joint efforts throughout this campaign will lead

to reducing cancer risks, detection and celebrating more staff birthdays for years to come.”

All Carrefour colleagues will have access to health information on the company wellness

hub, with targeted communications and reminders to all team members on the importance of

self-checking and following up on symptoms.