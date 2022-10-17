Police have mounted a hunt for three female teachers who recorded the nasty video in which infant learners were captured doing an oral sex act and later circulated it on social media last week.

According to police spokesperson, Fred Enanga when the video went viral, police kicked off investigations into circumstances surrounding the video, noting that they have so far found out that the school is found in Muduuma, in Mpigi district.

“We have established that the incident happened at Vision Academy Nursery and Primary located in Muduuma sub county, Mpigi district and that the inappropriate behaviour of these children has been going on among six children aged three to six years behind the teachers’ backs. We found when teachers alleged to have recorded the embarrassing video had escaped from the school,” Enanga told journalists on Monday.

He said investigators managed to speak to the children but condemned the act of the teachers recording and later circulating the inappropriate video which the police spokesperson said is a form of child abuse.

“You could see from the video that they were beaten and put under duress and told to repeat what they were doing as one of the teachers identified as Juliet recorded them. It was painful to see children admitting they were playing sex.”

The police publicist condemned the act of the teachers asking the young children to pull down their pants and other clothings to demonstrate what they were doing.

“As teachers you are supposed to help in nurturing young children especially nursery kids.”

According to police, several parents they talked to shared concerns about the disturbing video recorded and shared by one of the teachers at the school.

“We are now tracing for teacher Juliet who recorded the video clip in the presence of the other teachers. In total we are looking for three teachers. We are working with district education office for Wakiso to carry out a comprehensive audit of the activities in this school.”

Enanga said the move for a comprehensive audit in the activities of the school was moved by the developments after it was revealed that whereas in the video only two children were captured, there were actually six infants in total involved in the sex acts.

He described it as a concern for such a behaviour for children as young as three years, noting that it calls for vigilance both at school and homes.

“Where was the school supervision when all this was happening? Imagine if they were playing with sharp objects or bullying each other! This calls for watchers around kindergarten children to fight such incidents.”