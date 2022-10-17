KCCA FC Chief Executive Officer Anisha Muhoozi has said the days of glory are soon returning to Lugogo after getting electronic company, CHINT electric as their new shirt sponsor.

The 13 time Uganda Premier League champions earlier this month part ways with television channel, SEE TV barely a year into their three-year contract over “irreconcilable” differences.

However, on Monday, the Lugogo based signed unveiled a new sponsor in CHINT for a period of three years.

“After bringing such a huge partner on board, the ball goes back to the coach and his team to ensure that the team delivers,” Muhoozi said on Monday during the unveiling ceremony in Kampala.

KCCA FC chairman, Martin Ssekajja couldn’t agree more.

“With CHINT on board, we hope to have more electricity in the team to spur us back to the continent. We want to be the best team in Africa by 2030 and this is one of the moves we have started with.”

CHINT Managing Director, Sherry Shi Jiane said Monday’s unveiling ceremony was the outcome of a series of negotiations with KCCA FC since 2018.

“This is as a result of talks that started in 2018 when the KCCA FC team knocked on our door. We are partnering with the biggest club in the country and I hope this partnership can stimulate great interests,”Jiane said.

Night football

As part of the deal, CHINT will provide floodlight for Philip Omondi Stadium at Lugogo where KCCA will play night games.

“They are the official partner to provide floodlights in the stadium. Effective second round, we are to have night football at MTN Omondi stadium. This is a new dawn coming into Ugandan football and we are looking forward to the best. Fans haven’t been having night fun but now it is here,”KCCA FC CEO Anisha Muhoozi said.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago who also doubles as the KCCA FC patron said having got a new sponsor, time is now for the entire team to go to work to improve on the dismal performance in the past two or so seasons.

“We are calling upon the technical team and players to up their game. We shall not entertain sloppiness and mediocrity. That is not tolerable. The performance which has gone down a bit should be a pointer to a number of things that can take place. KCCA has a huge history, pedigree and profile and a very big brand. It is the reason we are attracting multinational corporations and investors like CHINT. We can’t afford mediocrity. We shall continue pushing the agenda of being at the top,” Lukwago said.