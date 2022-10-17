The Minister for ICT, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi has hailed Ndejje University for being one of the leading universities in terms of teaching science and IT development.

Baryomunsi made the remarks on Friday, while officiating the university’s 24th graduation ceremony.

At the university, a total of 1937 graduates received Certificates, Diplomas, Undergraduate and Postgraduate degrees. Of these 763 (39.4%) were females while 1174 (60.4) were males.

In his remarks, Baryomunsi recognised Ndejje’s efforts in teaching science and pledged government’s support so that the teaching of science can be strengthened at the university.

”Universities must take the lead in terms of integrating ICT and other technologies and I am happy to see what the university is doing. I have just toured the computer lab and looked at the infrastructure which has been put in place,” Baryomunsi said.

“I commend the University for trying against all odds to meet the statutory requirements and the costs that come with that and being able to weather through the challenges and still remain afloat.”

Furthermore, he applauded Ndejje for staying afloat during the Covid-19 lockdown and continue teaching without interruptions unlike many other universities.

”I am happy to note that recently when we were trying to contain Covid-19 and announced a lockdown and closed universities and schools, Ndejje University was never interrupted because of that closure of universities because it had already invested in IT and therefore students and learners here continued learning even when there was a lockdown and therefore Ndejje never lost time like many other universities, schools and institutions which lost time because of the disruptions of the Covid-19,”

The minister said government is cognizant of the challenges the university is facing and pledged that his ministry will ensure that there are solutions and collaborations put in place so that efforts to further develop IT are supported.

”As the ministry concerned for ICT, we are going to have discussion with the university and explore areas of collaboration and see how we can cause more empowement and strengthen these efforts so that we can have a virtual university and I am happy to hear the partnerships you have with other institutions outside even in US, Carlifornia.”

Meanwhile, the university Chancellor, Dr. Hannington Mutebi Nsubuga noted that over the years, Ndejje University has passed out many students/alumni and that these are scattered in the whole world and making a contribution in the labour market, political arena and society in general.

He further thanked the government for the support through the years since the university was established.

”Hon. Minister, allow me to convey our gratitude to the Government of Uganda for the support it has extended to the university in a number of ways. The support has been able to sustain this University and in fact, the government is one of the key stakeholders and partners of Ndejje University.” Nsubuga said.