The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has assured parents and the nation at large that the national examinations in Mubende and Kassanda districts will be conducted as earlier planned despite the lockdown imposed in the two districts to curb the spread of ebola.

Over the weekend, President Museveni imposed a 21-day lockdown on the central Uganda districts of Mubende and Kassanda to contain an Ebola outbreak that has already claimed 19 lives in the country.

“Movements into and out of Mubende and Kassanda are prohibited,” President Museveni directed.

Uganda’s Ebola caseload has as of October 15 climbed to nearly 60 in just a month from the time the contagious disease was confirmed in Mubende, which President Museveni partially attributed to public transport.

As such many parents in the two districts feared that their children will not be able to sit for their final examinations.

In a press statement, Jennifer Kalule Musamba, the Principal Public Relations Officer at UNEB assured the public that the examinations in Mubende and Kassanda districts will go on as originally planned, starting today Monday October 17.

“This follows consultations with both the ministries of Health and Education, as well as the security. Contracted professionals involved in the conduct of examinations in the two districts are advised to move up to Mityana Police Station for further instructions, or to contact their area supervisors for guidance,” she stated.

“Anyone conducting UNEB examinations should identify themselves by presenting an introductory letter and a copy of their National IDs to the security of any other relevant officials,” she guided.

The board urged all those conducting examinations at different levels to follow the standard operating procedures put in place by the Ministry of Health.

“Remember integrity and security in the management of examinations, the health and safety of learners, is a joint responsibility. You are therefore urged to be vigilant and responsible,” she advised.